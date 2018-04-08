Police hunt yobs who went on spree of destruction in Portsmouth

RAMPAGING yobs who went on a spree of destruction in a city street, causing hundreds of pounds in damage, are being hunted by police.

Officers say a pair of yobs poured paint stripper over several vehicles on a garage front in Rodney Road, Milton.

Rodney Road, in Milton, where the attack happened. Photo: Google Maps

They also smashed car windows and torched a car on the other side of the road, causing damage to the side of a building, police added.

The attack took place at about 2am on Friday, March 16. Police have since released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection of the incident.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you have any information about these incidents, please call 101 quoting 44180098823 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’