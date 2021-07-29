PoOlice are hunting this man following a knife attack in Stockheath Lane, Havant, this morning. Photo: Hampshire police

The attack took place in Stockheath Lane, Leigh Park, shortly before 9.50am today.

Police said the victim, a man in his 60s, became involved in an altercation with a man unknown to him.

The attacker then took what has been described as a silver flick knife from his pocket and threatened the victim with it.

The victim walked away and no-one was injured.

Now police have released CCTV image of the suspect and have appealed to the public for any information.

Those who recognise the male or who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen or heard what happened, are urged to call police on 101 quoting 44210298991.

Alternatively, reports can be made online hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

