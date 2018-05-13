Police hunting for heroic duo who chased down a robber in Havant

Have your say

TWO heroic bystanders chased down a robber who snatched a woman’s purse.

The victim had been walking along Middle Park Way, outside Park Community School, in Havant, on Saturday night when she was attacked.

Police say the offender, on a bike, snatched the woman’s purse before cycling away.

Two passers-by spotted the thief and chased him, recovering the stolen property from the thug before he escaped.

Police have not made any arrests and are looking to find the two members of the public who helped the victim to come forward to assist detectives in hunting down the culprit.

Officers are also appealing for any witnesses who saw the attack to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 44180176514.

The attack was at 10.45pm.