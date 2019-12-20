Police hunting man wanted in connection with purse theft in Havant

Have your say

POLICE are searching for a man wanted in connection with a purse theft in Havant.

The incident happened on November 11 that resulted in banks cards from the purse being used for a series of transactions.

Police are looking for this man in connection with theft of a purse in Havant

A man captured on CCTV following the theft was seen wearing a flat cap and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190398698.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

