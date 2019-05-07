SUSPECTED shoplifters are being hunted by police after they threatened a store worker – who was trying to catch them – with a screwdriver.

The incident took place o at 9.20pm on Tuesday, April 30, at the Tesco Extra, in Fishbourne Road East, Chichester.

Police say the two suspects entered the ship and picked up two bottles of coke before leaving the store without paying.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘A member of staff followed the pair down a nearby alleyway but stopped when he was threatened with, what was believed to be, a screwdriver.’

The force has now released CCTV images of the pair of suspects and are urging anyone who recognises them to call 101, quoting reference number 1348 of 30/04.