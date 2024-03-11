Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of £430 worth of alcohol and food was swiped from the shelves of Sainsbury's in Tollbar Way, Hedge End. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the theft took place shortly after midday on January 26.

CCTV images of two women have been released as part of a police appeal. The first female is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of a large build. She has dyed blonde hair in a bun on the top of her head - with dark roots showing - and was seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Police wish to speak to these two women after hundreds of pounds worth of food and alcohol was stolen from Sainsbury's in Hedge End. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The second woman is white, 5ft 5ins tall and of a skinny build. She has dark hair tied in a bun on the back of her head, very gaunt features and very skinny legs. The female was last seen wearing black leggings, black and white trainers and an oversized padded, hooded, olive coat.

Police added: "We believe the women in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us."