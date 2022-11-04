Police hunting wanted man connected to Portsmouth and Havant burglaries and urge public for help
OFFICERS have named a wanted man they are searching for connected to burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant.
Adrian Dragusin, 32, is on the run from police. He is believed to be in Slough and police have now released a photo of Dragusin and are appealing the public for help to find him.
A Hampshire police statement said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Dragusin so we can speak to him.
‘These efforts will continue; however, we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44220163977.
‘You can also submit information to us online. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’