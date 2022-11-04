Adrian Dragusin, 32, is on the run from police. He is believed to be in Slough and police have now released a photo of Dragusin and are appealing the public for help to find him.

SEE ALSO: Police reveal more details after two bodies found in Portsmouth flat in one day

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Dragusin so we can speak to him.

Adrian Dragusin is a wanted man and is connected to burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Hampshire police.

‘These efforts will continue; however, we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44220163977.