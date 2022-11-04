News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police hunting wanted man connected to Portsmouth and Havant burglaries and urge public for help

OFFICERS have named a wanted man they are searching for connected to burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant.

By Freddie Webb
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 3:47pm

Adrian Dragusin, 32, is on the run from police. He is believed to be in Slough and police have now released a photo of Dragusin and are appealing the public for help to find him.

SEE ALSO: Police reveal more details after two bodies found in Portsmouth flat in one day

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries into locating Dragusin so we can speak to him.

Adrian Dragusin is a wanted man and is connected to burglaries in Portsmouth and Havant. Picture: Hampshire police.

Most Popular

‘These efforts will continue; however, we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves. If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44220163977.

‘You can also submit information to us online. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’