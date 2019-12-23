Police identify man wanted in connection with incident near Portsmouth pub

Have your say

Police have found a man they were looking for in connection with an incident near a Portsmouth pub.

Last week officers asked for the public’s help in tracing a man captured on CCTV, following the incident in a park near the Jolly Sailor pub in Southsea on November 16.

The Jolly Sailor

Police said they believed the man was in the pub that evening.

Today a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed the man had been identified and was assisting police with their investigation.

They added: ‘Thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

