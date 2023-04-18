Police identify woman after girl, 14, threatened with Portsmouth street stabbing

As reported, the 14-year-old victim was approached in Queen’s Road by a young female armed with a blade on March 30 at 4.50pm. Police said the woman hurled a tirade of abuse at the young teenager – including making verbal threats to stab her. ‘The woman shouted at the girl and made verbal threats to stab the girl before leaving the scene,’ police said in a statement.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released a CCTV image of the woman in connection to the incident and have now identified the female. ‘We can now provide you with an update on the investigation. Following our appeal, we have identified the person we wish to speak to in connection with this incident. Enquiries are ongoing,’ a spokesman said.

Queen's Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google