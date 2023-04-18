News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
14 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Police identify woman after girl, 14, threatened with Portsmouth street stabbing

Police have now identified a woman allegedly wielding a knife and threatening to stab a girl in a Portsmouth street.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

As reported, the 14-year-old victim was approached in Queen’s Road by a young female armed with a blade on March 30 at 4.50pm. Police said the woman hurled a tirade of abuse at the young teenager – including making verbal threats to stab her. ‘The woman shouted at the girl and made verbal threats to stab the girl before leaving the scene,’ police said in a statement.

NOW READ: Fatal road crash

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released a CCTV image of the woman in connection to the incident and have now identified the female. ‘We can now provide you with an update on the investigation. Following our appeal, we have identified the person we wish to speak to in connection with this incident. Enquiries are ongoing,’ a spokesman said.

Queen's Road, Portsmouth. Pic GoogleQueen's Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Queen's Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Most Popular

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 44230126519, or submit an online report via their website.