Police in CCTV appeal after spate of alcohol thefts from supermarkets

POLICE are appealing for information after releasing CCTV images to identify a man as part of investigations into a series of robberies.

On three occasions a man has entered supermarkets in Portsmouth and stolen bottles of alcohol.

At 7pm on Wednesday 6 March 6 several bottles of Gordon’s gin were taken from Morrison’s on Flathouse Road and at 9.30am on Thursday 7 March several bottles of vodka were stolen from the same location. Between 12.30 and 1 pm on the same day washing up tablets were stolen from Tesco Express on Kingston Road.

When challenged by staff the man is said to have threatened them with a needle or syringe. If you anyone has information they are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44190080664.