Police in CCTV appeal after spate of alcohol thefts from supermarkets

CCTV image of the man police are looking to identify
POLICE are appealing for information after releasing CCTV images to identify a man as part of investigations into a series of robberies.

On three occasions a man has entered supermarkets in Portsmouth and stolen bottles of alcohol.

At 7pm on Wednesday 6 March 6 several bottles of Gordon’s gin were taken from Morrison’s on Flathouse Road and at 9.30am on Thursday 7 March several bottles of vodka were stolen from the same location. Between 12.30 and 1 pm on the same day washing up tablets  were stolen from Tesco Express on Kingston Road. 

When challenged by staff the man is said to have threatened them with a needle or syringe. If you anyone has information they are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44190080664.