Police in hunt for missing 12 year old girl believed to be in the Portsmouth area

HAMPSHIRE Police have launched an appeal to locate the whereabouts of a 12 year old girl.

Lily went missing from her home in Chandlers Ford near Eastleigh at around 5.30pm on Sunday, October 13.

The police have reason to believe she may be in the Waterlooville or Portsmouth area.

When last seen, Lily was wearing leggings, a grey or green camouflage top and black trainers. She was also carrying a black bag.

She is described as being five foot three inches tall, of slim build and with long dark hair.

Anyone who knows Lily’s whereabouts or may have seen her is urged to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190366969.