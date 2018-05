Have your say

A MAN has been found dead at an address in a Portsmouth.

A Hampshire police spokesman said the man's body was found at an address in Austin Court, Paulsgrove, at 11.24am today.

Police in Austin Court, Paulsgrove, after man was found dead in an address in the street. Picture: Byron Melton

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

'The death of the man, aged in his 40s, is not being treated as suspicious,' the spokesman said.

'Next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.'