Officers issued a dispersal order for the whole of the county after receiving intelligence that unauthorised horse and trap racing was planned throughout the weekend on the A33 between Winchester and Basingstoke.

But the force put a stop to the racing and prevented widespread disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Inspector John Stribley said: ‘We are grateful to the community for their support and patience as we dealt with this dynamic situation.

‘We are pleased that all racing was stopped effectively thanks to a quick intervention from both our local officers, and resources from our Joint Operations Unit.

‘Although one race was started, this swift action prevented it from being completed and no other races or associated criminality took place throughout the weekend.

‘We’re pleased the operation has been carried out without any disruption to the road network in Hampshire, which is the best possible outcome for the local community.’

He added: ‘Please be reassured that this does not mean that we are in any way being complacent.

‘This situation will be monitored longer term, and we will continue to gather intelligence and work with the community moving forward. This is to ensure that we can prevent any potential future disruption to the road network in Hampshire, and robustly deal with any identified offences.’

SEE ALSO: Man arrested after wine stolen

A police presence was maintained in the area throughout the weekend to deter any criminality.

Officers identified other offences not related to the racing. This resulted in:

- One driver issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for driving without due care and attention

- One driver issued an FPN for driving without a seatbelt

- One vehicle seized and one driver reported for vehicle tax offences

- One vehicle seized due to not being insured

- Two drivers spoken to for not having a valid MOT

- Two drivers stopped for excessive tinted windows

- One driver dealt with for dangerous trailer offences

Contact police on 101 or on 999 if it is an emergency with any concerns or information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron