Police investigate graffiti allegation in Portsmouth that a man was shot on a golf course over £10,000

POLICE have launched an investigation over bizarre graffiti sprayed on the wall of a building in Portsmouth city centre.

A probe was launched after the spray-painted vandalism referred to someone called Simon who ‘shot a man’ for £10,000.

Graffiti on the CPS building in Portsmouth. It has now been cleaned off

It goes on to say the man was buried in a quarry at Petersfield 30 years ago.

As reported by The News, the damage appeared overnight on March 23 - turning heads as people arrived for court in the morning.

Now Hampshire police have said they are looking into both who carried out the vandalism, and the allegations made in it.

More of the graffiti

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are investigating a report of criminal damage following a report of graffiti on a building in Winston Churchill Avenue. Investigations are ongoing.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180108148.’

Asked if officers were looking into the allegations made in the vandalism, she added: ‘It’s all part of the investigation.’

As reported the message said Simon ‘shot a man on the Golf links for 10 grand he won in a betting shop’.

The writing starts on the side of the building then continues under windows as the building runs parallel to Winston Churchill Avenue.

It also talks of how an ‘old man use to chuck a pound out his window whenever the ice cream van come’.

The graffiti ends saying: ‘Simon buried him at the quarry at Petersfield 30 years ago.’ Hampshire police have been contacted.

n The News previously incorrectly said this graffiti was on the Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court building. It was spray-painted on the Crown Prosecution Service building Crown House, which is attached to the court.