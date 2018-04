Have your say

POLICE are keen to find a BMW following reports of vehicles being broken into.

Four thefts and five attempted thefts were reported at Chase Mill, on Winchester Road, Bishop’s Waltham.

Between 3.20pm and 3.45pm on March 21, vehicles were smashed with bags, clothes and a toolbox among items stolen.

Officers are looking for a blue BMW with 53 plates that was seen in the area. Call 101.