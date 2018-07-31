Police investigating murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh in Southampton grant bail to murder suspect

Police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton have bailed a man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.

The 24-year-old man from Southampton has been bailed with conditions not to enter the city.

No other arrest has been made.

Hampshire detectives are continuing to appeal for the public help as they investigate Lucy McHugh's death and piece together what happened. Lucy’s body was found in woodland at the Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday.

Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday and unexpectedly did not return home that evening.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “This investigation very much continues and we really need the help of the community to understand Lucy’s activity in the 24 hours before her body was found.

“We know that this is causing a great deal of concern locally, please be assured we are doing all we possibly can to bring whoever is responsible for Lucy’s death to justice.

“Speculation, particularly on social media, is not helpful and leads to further issues we need to manage. This detracts us from the murder investigation.

“We will update the community with as much information as we can without compromising the investigation, we really appreciate your support in this.”

When Lucy left her house she was wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting reference number 44180282545.