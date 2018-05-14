Police investigating woman grabbed and taken away in car in Portsmouth say ‘no criminal offences identified’

POLICE investigating reports of a woman being grabbed before getting into a car in Portsmouth have found the person safe and well.

Officers had issued a plea for witnesses yesterday after being concerned for the woman’s welfare.

It comes after a woman was seen outside Ken’s Fried Chicken shop, in Commercial Road, just after 3.30am yesterday, talking to men, one of which was acting aggressively.

She was then grabbed by one of the men and taken away in a car.

But Hampshire Constabulary have now identified the woman and said no criminal offences were reported as taking place.

The matter has now been resolved.

Detective Inspector John McGonigle, of the Eastern Investigations team, said: ‘We are pleased that the matter has now been resolved, and I would like to extend my thanks to the public for assisting with our appeal and investigations, and also to those who reported their concerns this morning.

‘The woman is safe, and having spoken to all parties involved we are satisfied at this time that this is not a criminal matter.

‘In spite of this, we would still like to thank those who made the report to us and we continue to encourage anyone who believes they have witnessed anything suspicious, or that causes them concern, to call the police.

‘We would much rather this, than miss an opportunity to protect a victim of crime.’