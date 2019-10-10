Police investigation launched after taxi crashes in Portsmouth road

A CRASH involving a taxi in a Portsmouth main road this evening is now the subject of a police investigation, The News understands.

A taxi was seen on its side in Winston Churchill Avenue earlier this evening, summoning emergency services to the scene.

The incident took place earlier this evening. Picture: John Palmer

Crew manager Barry Hodgkin from Southsea Fire Station attended the incident; he says police are investigating further.

He said: ‘We received a call to the incident at 6.10pm.

‘When we arrived there was a taxi on its side following a single-vehicle collision – there wasn't much for us to do because the driver had already managed to get out of the car.

‘The incident has now been passed on to the police and they are investigating it.’

Charmaine Kingston, 44, phoned emergency services when she saw what happened.

She said: ‘I was inside when I heard the sound of a crash outside.

‘As soon as I saw the car on its side, I was just hoping the driver was okay.

‘Where the taxi was on its side the driver needed help getting out – they looked so shaken, bless them.’

Hampshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Please do not contact us while you are driving.

You can also sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news sent direct to your phone.