Police investigation launched as Hampshire town hit with more than 20 street robberies in just 2 months

Between February 1 and April 3, officers have received 24 reports of robbery in Basingstoke.

Typically, the victims have been teenagers and mobile phones have been targeted.

Some of the robberies have taken place in Alencon Link, Market Place, Kingsclere Road, Chapel Hill, Pack Lane, Butler Close and Sullivan Road.

PA

Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour they witness in the town.

Basingstoke police Sergeant Glenn Spierling said: ‘I would like to reassure the community that we are increasing the number of officers out on patrol and if you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.

‘I would like to ask those in the town, particularly teenagers, to remain vigilant and try and walk with friends or adults.

‘Please don’t be distracted by using a mobile phone when walking or by listening to music.

‘Also, don’t make it obvious if you are carrying expensive gadgets. We believe people may be targeting those with expensive smartphones.’

In that period officers have arrested seven people in connection with robberies including a 51-year-old man, 25-year-old woman, two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys all from Basingstoke, as well as a 15-year-old boy from Tadley.

Police enquiries are ongoing and if you witness any suspicious behaviour, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting 44220113421.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.