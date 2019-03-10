Police issue drugs warning after two boys rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital

POLICE have once again issued a warning over the potential dangers of drugs after two teenagers were rushed to hospital.

Police are conducting investigations after two 16-year-old boys suffered a serious medical episode last night (March 9) after taking an illegal substance in Liss.

The boys were rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and are now described as being in ‘a stable condition’.

Officers investigating the incident are looking to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened, what substance they took, and where it came from.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference 44190083690.

Hampshire Constabulary have moved to warn local youngsters about the potentially devastating consequences. A statement said: ‘We would like to remind people of our clear message not to experiment with drugs, of any kind. Even just dabbling could have terrible consequences for your health, life and family.