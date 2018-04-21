Police issue picture of man wanted in rape investigation

DETECTIVES want to quiz this man after a woman was raped in a park.

The man and the 47-year-old woman met in the Nags Head pub in St Pancras, Chichester, on the evening of Saturday, April 7.

Police say they chatted for some time before both of them left and went their separate ways.

When she was walking in North Street just after midnight the man appeared again and walked with her to nearby Priory Park.

That is where the sex assault occurred.

The man, shown in a CCTV image that police are releasing, which was taken in the Dolphin and Anchor pub later on the same evening, is white, about 6ft, and slim, with brown hair and brown eyes. He wore a black leather ‘biker-style’ jacket.

Det Sgt Sally Hodges said: ‘If you recognise this man please contact us. We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Chichester city centre that evening, or to anyone else, who has information that might relate to this investigation.

‘The man had mentioned that he was from Salisbury so we would to know if anyone in that area recognises him.’

Anyone who knows who he is can contact Sussex police on 101, quoting serial 108 of 08/04, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.