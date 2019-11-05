Police issue stark warning to troublemakers ahead of Leigh Park fireworks display tonight

POLICE officers have warned potential miscreants that they will be booted out of a fireworks display tonight if they cause any trouble.

Tonight will see the Stockheath fireworks display take place in Leigh Park, Havant, with large crowds expected to come and enjoy the display.

Stockheath Common in Leigh Park holds an annual fireworks display. Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-9015)

SEE ALSO: Fireworks displays in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport this month

But Havant police will be on the lookout for troublemakers, and will issue dispersal orders to anyone who creates problems.

These section 35 orders, part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, mean police constables and PCSOs can exclude someone from an area for up to 48 hours.

This is typically issued if someone is harassing or alarming members of the public – put into practice in July when Hampshire Constabulary issued dispersal orders to a mob of 100 youths.

ALSO READ: Police called in as rampaging gang of '100 youths' cause carnage at Portsmouth Hotwalls

Posting on Facebook, Havant Police said: ‘We have a section 35 in place for tonight in relation to the Stockheath Fireworks to try and prevent any anti-social behaviour.

‘Anyone under 16 dispersed can be taken to their home address.

‘Please stay safe, have fun and enjoy the display.’

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.