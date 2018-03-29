Police issue warning after Hayling woman targeted by fraudsters in fake doctor phone scam

POLICE have issued a warning after a fraudster pretended to be a doctor in a bid to take a Hayling Island woman’s money.

Despite the caller ID matching that of her husband, the man on the other end of the phone had an ‘Indian-sounding’ accent and posed as a doctor.

He told her she would need to fork out £300 for bolts and rods for an NHS operation for her husband and would be refunded later.

She realised the incident was false when she was called by her husband after questioning the so-called medical professional, who hung up.

No money was handed over in the scam – which was also pitched to a woman in Farnborough.

A Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to remind people that health workers, or police officers, banks or any other authority figures, would never ask for money in this way.’

Officers also issued the following advice:

• If you receive a call you think is a scam, hang up immediately. If possible, use another line to call 101 to report it.

• Never give any personal or bank details over the phone to anyone who contacts you unexpectedly.

• If you have given out information which could compromise your bank security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

• Never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

To learn more about scams and how to protect yourself, visit actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.