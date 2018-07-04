Police issue warning as man sends explicit videos to Havant children on Instagram

WARNING letters have been issued to parents across Hampshire after police said a man has been using a photo sharing app to send explicit videos of himself to children.

The man has been using Instagram's direct messaging service to expose himself and police said a number of reports have come from the Havant area, with the first being made on June 9.

In letters to parents of children at schools across the county, Ch Insp Clare Jenkins said there have been 12 incidents, mainly in the south-east corner of Hampshire.

She asked parents to encourage their children to talk to them or other trusted adults if they have any worries or concerns.

Hampshire Constabulary are investigating the man, currently unidentified.

Parents with information have been urged to contact police.