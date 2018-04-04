Police ‘kicked, spat at and bitten’ over bank holiday weekend

Have your say

MORE than a dozen police officers were assaulted over the Easter weekend.

As many as 14 officers faced abuse as they worked between Friday and Monday, while county residents celebrated two bank holidays.

John Apter, chairman of the Hampshire Police Federation, which represents the professional interests of officers across the county, took to Twitter to describe the behaviour – which included kicking and spitting.

He said: ‘Fourteen of our officers were assaulted over the weekend. Officers were punched, kicked, spat at and bitten.

‘Not such a Happy Easter for everybody!

Thankfully no serious injuries and a number of arrests made. #ProtectTheProtectors.’

The assaults follow a spate of related convictions in Portsmouth over the past six months.

Among them, a man from Fratton was jailed for four months in November after he spat at police – and a Portsmouth woman faced a suspended sentence in January after assaulting an officer.