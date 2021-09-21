Police launch a search for a missing man in Havant

Tony Plummer, 56, was last seen at 3.45pm today in the Shaldon Road area of Havant. Photo: Hampshire police

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.’

Tony is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, of medium to slim build, with short, grey dark hair. He was unshaven and has missing top teeth.

Tony last seen wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and dark trousers. He was not wearing any shoes but had black socks on.

He has links to the Portsmouth area, so we are asking people to share our appeal in this area too.

Those who see Tony should call police on 101, quoting 1402 of 2109 – or call 999 in an emergency.

