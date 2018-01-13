Police launch appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy from Southsea

Have your say

POLICE are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has not been seen since last night.

Carson, whose surname has not been released by Hampshire police, was last seen leaving his home in Waverley Road in Southsea at 5pm yesterday.

He was due to go to a local shop but did not return.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for Carson’s welfare. It is believed he could have travelled out of Hampshire to Surrey by train.’

Carson is white, slim, 5ft 3in and has short dark hair.

He wore a khaki green Adidas tracksuit with a camouflage pattern on the shoulders, black Adidas trainers, a black Adidas rucksack and a pair of blue headphones.

Anyone with information on where Carson is should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44180015511.