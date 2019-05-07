POLICE are investigating a suspected arson attack that destroyed a kebab van.

The blaze started at about 2am yesterday just off The Square in Bishop’s Waltham, and fire crews from Bishop’s Waltham, Botley and Wickham battled to get the blaze under control.

A kebab van was destroyed after being set fire to in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7, behind Arch Associates in Bishop's Waltham.'Picture: Sarah Standing (070519-8504)

This video, courtesy of Jane Earley, shows how fierce the fire was when it took hold.

No-one was injured but severe damage was caused to a neighbouring building occupied by structural and civil engineering consultancy Arch Associates, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Patricia Mitchell, from Arch Associates, said: ‘I don’t know exactly what happened but it is just terrible. We have lots of drawings and computers in the building.

‘At the moment we cannot go in there as it is unsafe. Apparently upstairs is bad. I thought someone had just broken in when I got here and saw the front door this morning, but it is worse than that.’

The destroyed van 'Picture: Sarah Standing (070519-8490)

Neighbour Paula Locke, who lives in Brook Street, said: ‘I didn’t hear anything. I usually pass by here and say hello to the kebab van owner, he is a really nice man. I can’t believe the devastation. It is unbelievable.’

Another neighbour Janet Locke, also of Brook Street, said: ‘Dear oh dear, it has done a lot of damage to the van and the building, and inside the building. It is a good job that I didn’t hear anything at the time as I am a terrible worrier. I just can’t believe it happened so close to me.’

The fire was put out just before 5am. It was not known how the fire started, however police are investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police are investigating the cause of a fire in Bishop’s Waltham.

‘Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended The Square to put out a fire in a burger/kebab van. The matter is under investigation. Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190156139.