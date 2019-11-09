Police launch Gosport crackdown following trouble at retail park

Have your say

POLICE officers in Gosport have promised to take action against anti-social behaviour taking place at a retail park.

Following problems at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Heritage Way, Gosport Police has enforced a section 35 order on both the retail park and the leisure centre complex across the road.

These section 35 orders, part of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, mean police constables and PCSOs can exclude someone from an area for up to 48 hours.

Posting on social media, officers confirmed the action was taken in response to concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Gosport Police tweeted: ‘Following further antisocial behaviour at Brockhurst Gate, a dispersal order was put in place at 8.30pm last night.

‘The area covered by the order includes McDonald's, Costa, all the shops, as well as Gosport Leisure Centre.

‘Anyone causing anti-social behaviour in the specified area can be immediately dispersed from the area.

‘If anyone then returns and breaches the conditions of the order, police have the power to arrest that individual.’

