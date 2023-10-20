Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are searching for Anthony Cowey and Susan Carter as part of their investigation, and Cowey is wanted on recall to prison.

A force spokesperson said: “The pair are wanted in connection with shoplifting offences in Aldershot and Farnborough.

Anthony Cowey and Susan Carter are wanted by Hampshire police.

"Cowey, 36, from Farnborough, is also wanted on recall to prison. Officers continue to follow up all lines of enquiry to locate Cowey, and Carter, also 36, but from Aldershot, and would now like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to their whereabouts.

"Have you seen them? Do you have any information that may assist our enquiries?”

If you have any information, you can contact police on 101, quoting 44230336962. You can also submit information online here.