A DRONE caused play to be stopped during Pompey’s thrashing of league rivals Bradford City at the weekend.

The game was brought to a halt for a few minutes during the second half after the remote controlled aircraft was spotted in the sky above Fratton Park.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident during the Pompey game.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We are investigating an incident at Fratton Park on Saturday, March 2, after a drone was seen over the stadium at 4.14pm.

‘It was no longer visible at 4.19pm.

‘The game was stopped by the referee for a short time as a precaution.’

Denis Brzozowski, 22, was in the Milton End during the game and described the scenes as ‘bizarre’.

He said: ‘I was just watching the game and started seeing stewards looking up at the sky.

‘Then the ref called the players to the touchline while it flew away a few minutes after.

‘It was bizarre.’

During the game Pompey’s official account tweeted: ‘Not sure what's happening here. The referee has been called to the sidelines and everyone's looking up in the air. The action has stopped (61 mins)’

Then added: ‘There was a drone in the sky, but it's not there now and the action has restarted #Pompey.’

The Fratton Park drone incident comes several months after flights at Gatwick Airport were thrown into chaos following multiple drone sightings.

This is not the first time a professional football match has been forced to stop because of a drone.

In January 2018 the Yeovil Town and Crawley Town match had to stop play after a drone was seen flying overhead.

While in 2016, Liverpool's friendly win over Huddersfield was disrupted by a drone, coincidentally, in the 61st minute.

And this was not even the first time a Bradford City game has been disrupted by a drone.

In 2016 the Bantams match against Bristol Rovers in League One was briefly suspended after a drone flew over.

