Police launch murder investigation after man dies from 'shotgun wounds' in 'targeted incident'

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man died from ‘shotgun wounds’ in a ‘targeted incident’.

Police were called to a layby in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, at 9.58am by a member of the public, who discovered the body in a car.

The deceased has been named as 41-year-old Gurinderjit Rai (also known as G) from Eastleigh.

A post mortem examination has confirmed the man died as a result of shotgun wounds.

A road closure remains in Shepherd Farm Lane following what police described as a ‘targeted incident’.

The body was discovered close to Corhampton Golf Club.

Police are now calling on the public’s help to find the person(s) responsible for the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: ‘We are in the very early stages of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this death and are asking for the public’s help.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Shepherds Farm Lane between 11.30pm on Friday 12 July and 10am on Saturday 13 July. We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who drove along that road or has dashcam footage, which can be directly uploaded tohttps://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19N02-PO1.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Coach. Alternatively they can call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.