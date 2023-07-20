Brett Coe-Quainton failed to attend a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last month, and Hampshire police are appealing to the public in attempt to find him. He has connections to Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth and Winchester, and force investigators have reason to believe he is connected to an arson attempt which took place on Saturday, July 15.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Brett Coe-Quainton who is wanted after failing to attend a court hearing in June this year? The 24-year-old was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 June. We also want to speak to Coe-Quainton in connection with an attempted arson at an address on Ensign Drive in Gosport on Saturday 15 July.

Brett Coe-Quainton is wanted by Hampshire police.

“Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”

Coe-Quainton is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. If you have seen him, or know where he is, call 999 quoting reference 44230284030. Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.