News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police launch search for Gosport man Brett Coe-Quainton for failing to show in court - and in connection with arson attempt

Police are searching for a man who failed to appear at court and is wanted in connection with an arson attempt.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

Brett Coe-Quainton failed to attend a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last month, and Hampshire police are appealing to the public in attempt to find him. He has connections to Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth and Winchester, and force investigators have reason to believe he is connected to an arson attempt which took place on Saturday, July 15.

NOW READ: Most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire being hunted by police for assault, drug dealing and other offences

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Brett Coe-Quainton who is wanted after failing to attend a court hearing in June this year? The 24-year-old was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 June. We also want to speak to Coe-Quainton in connection with an attempted arson at an address on Ensign Drive in Gosport on Saturday 15 July.

Brett Coe-Quainton is wanted by Hampshire police.Brett Coe-Quainton is wanted by Hampshire police.
Brett Coe-Quainton is wanted by Hampshire police.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.”

NOW READ: People urged to only dial 999 in emergencies after gluttony of nuisance calls about deer, court reminders and other non-emergencies

Coe-Quainton is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. If you have seen him, or know where he is, call 999 quoting reference 44230284030. Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The police spokesperson added: “We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Brett to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”