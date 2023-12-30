Police are looking for a Portsmouth woman who has been missing since before Christmas – and are concerned for her welfare

46-year-old Jeanette Denman was last seen in Hilsea on Saturday 23 December and has not made contact with her family since.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for Jeanette’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen her to please contact police.”

Jeanette is described as:

· Approximately 5ft 8ins tall

· White

· Of medium build

· Ginger/mousey brown hair, typically worn in a bun.

Jeanette was last seen wearing a white long sleeved top and grey tracksuit bottoms.