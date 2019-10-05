Have your say

A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find a young girl who has been missing for five days.

The 13-year-old, named only as ‘Shay’ by police, was last seen in the Steyning area of West Sussex on Monday.

Officers now believe the teenager could have travelled to the Portsmouth area, and is ‘possibly in Southsea’.

Shay is 5ft 2ins, with long dark brown hair and has a nose piercing.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Enquiries have been ongoing, together with Sussex Police, since Shay was reported missing.

‘However, we are now appealing to the community to come forward with information about Shay’s whereabouts.’

If you have any information that could help us find Shay, please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190352248.