A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision on the M3. On Saturday 29 July at about 2.30pm, we responded to calls about a road traffic collision on the M3 northbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 10.“This involved a white BMW I3S and a silver Nissan Pathfinder towing a trailer with a jetski on it. The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.”Anyone with information or relevant dash-cam footage should call 101, quoting reference 44230305357.