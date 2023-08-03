News you can trust since 1877
Police launch witness appeal crash involving car towing jet ski on M3 motorway near Winchester - one man injured

Police are looking for witnesses after a motorway crash between two cars – one of which was towing a jet ski – that injured a driver.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

Police attended the scene, between Junctions 10 and 11 on the M3 near Winchester, on Saturday afternoon, July 29. The force is now investigating the collision and seeking witness accounts and evidence.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision on the M3. On Saturday 29 July at about 2.30pm, we responded to calls about a road traffic collision on the M3 northbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 10.“This involved a white BMW I3S and a silver Nissan Pathfinder towing a trailer with a jetski on it. The driver of the Nissan, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.”Anyone with information or relevant dash-cam footage should call 101, quoting reference 44230305357.