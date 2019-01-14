Police looking to track down man after indecent exposure in Portsmouth

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH police are asking for information on a man seen indecently exposing himself whilst masturbating with his trousers round his ankles.

The incident took place on Wednesday 9 January in Foxes Forest, Hilsea, between 12.30 pm and 12.50 pm.

The man was described as being white and between 35 and 40 years-old. He is around 5’ 8” tall and of rotund build.

He was described as wearing a bright orange woolly hat and blue trousers

Police have said the man didn't approach anyone during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information should call 101 and quote reference number 44190010028.

Police have warned the public not to approach anyone acting indecently.