Police make arrests over ATM thefts

POLICE made six arrests as part of its investigation into ATM thefts across Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Surrey and Sussex Serious Organised Crime Unit conducted the operation alongside Hampshire Constabulary.

Seventy officers across the three forces carried out the arrests and searches at a host of properties in West Surrey and North East Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Organised criminal gangs have been targeting more rural locations across the country including in Surrey and Hampshire in recent times.

Detective superintendent Karen Mizzi said: ‘The arrests have been a result of a thorough investigation into organised crime in the area.

‘Recent ATM thefts have posed a severe risk and danger to the public and it has a severe impact on rural communities who rely on these machines.

‘I’m pleased that our team, coordinated with Sussex and Hampshire forces, were able to make the arrests. I want to reassure the public that we are taking this series of crimes very seriously.’

He added: ‘Attacks on ATMs is a national issue and one affecting all forces at present. We are working hard with all of our neighbouring forces to ensure there is a joined up approach to catching offenders and establish if there are any links between crimes.’

Four of the six men are currently in custody having been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. Two have been arrested on an unrelated separate matter.

Anyone with information on ATM thefts should call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.