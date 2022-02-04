Officers were called to Sarisbury Green around 6.50pm yesterday – Thursday, February 3 – following the collision, involving a grey hatchback and the youngster.

The car failed to stop and the boy suffered minor injuries from the incident in Barnes Lane, at the junction for Holly Close.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from the driver of the car.

Police

They also want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist their enquiries.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage from the area at that time, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220047443.

