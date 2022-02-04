Police make witness appeal following hit-and-run in Sarisbury Green involving eight-year-old boy
AN eight-year-old boy was injured after a collision with a car driven by a hit-and-run driver.
Officers were called to Sarisbury Green around 6.50pm yesterday – Thursday, February 3 – following the collision, involving a grey hatchback and the youngster.
The car failed to stop and the boy suffered minor injuries from the incident in Barnes Lane, at the junction for Holly Close.
Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from the driver of the car.
They also want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist their enquiries.
If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage from the area at that time, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220047443.