The three incidents on Tuesday left one man hospitalised, a boy with facial injuries and another man being threatened with a knife by the three robbers who made off with items.

Officers confirmed they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of three counts of robbery who remains in police custody.

Police are still hunting for others involved in the terrifying robberies.

The first of those happened at 6.45pm on Stakes Hill Road when a 16-year-old boy was walking home and then ambushed by three males.

‘They approached him and assaulted him before stealing his backpack, which contained a number of items including keys, a wallet and a mobile phone. His bank card was later used. The boy suffered minor injuries to his neck and face,’ police said.

The same night a 43-year-old man was threatened with a knife by three men shortly after 8pm on Athena Avenue. Nothing was taken and the man was not injured.

About 15 minutes later three men approached a 21-year-old man on Crookhorn Lane and assaulted him in an attempt to steal his phone. He attended Queen Alexandra Hospital with injuries to his ribs and head. He has since been discharged.

Police released a statement to reassure the public. It said: ‘We would like to reassure local communities that we believe this series to be an isolated series and that there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

‘Our neighbourhood officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and we would ask you to approach them if you have any questions or concerns.’

Police also offered crime prevention advice which included:

- Be aware of your surroundings and if you feel at risk call 101. If you feel in danger or if a crime is in progress always call 999.

- If possible, try and spread your valuables around your body. For example, keep your phone in your bag, your house keys in your pocket and your money in your jacket, which makes it less likely that all your belongings will be stolen if you do become a victim of crime.

- Register your property for free at immobilise.com – it will help us reunite you with your property if it is recovered.

- Avoid carrying large amounts of money and valuable items where possible.

