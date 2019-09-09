Police name man found dead in water in Hampshire park

Police have named a man found dead in water in a Hampshire park.

Sol Hemy, 20, was discovered in Riverside Park in Southampton shortly after 6.30am on Thursday September 5.

Sol Hemy. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police said Sol, from Sholing, was found after gun shots were heard in the park.

He did not suffer any gunshot wounds, and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Today Sol’s family released a photograph of him and thanked the public for their ‘support and kindness’.

They have asked for privacy and time to grieve, but have urged anyone with information about the death to contact police.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 and quote Operation Telly.

