Police name Waterlooville motorcyclist who died in A32 truck crash

Have your say

THE motorcyclist who died after a crash on the A32 has been named by police.

Jack Burgess, 22, from Waterlooville, was involved in a four-vehicle crash on June 29, and died in hospital the following day.

Jack Burgess, 22 from Waterlooville, died after an incident involving four vehicles on the A32. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The accident involved a black Vauxhall Zafira, a grey Audi A6, a large articulated white truck and Mr Burgess’ motorcycle.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man from Horndean, was arrested. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after lorry crash on A32

Today, Jack's family has paid an official tribute to him.

They said: ‘Jack was a funny, adventurous and caring person who was loved by all that knew him.

‘He is sorely missed but will live on in our memories and in those to whom he selflessly donated his organs.’

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190225063.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Don't contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.