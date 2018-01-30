Police officer cleared of misconduct after Pompey fan hit with baton

Have your say

A POLICE officer has been cleared of gross misconduct after a Pompey fan was struck with a baton.

Arron Warren was on his way home from Fratton Park after the Plymouth game in May 2016 when a Devon and Cornwall police officer struck him on the head.

Arron Warren's injury after being struck

Mr Warren had complained to the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

But a misconduct hearing held at the Devon and Cornwall force last month cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: ‘Gross misconduct allegations relating to the alleged use of excessive force and alleged provision of a false collar number were not proven at a misconduct hearing held in December by Devon and Cornwall Police.

‘No further action will be taken against the officer.

‘The IOPC notes the panel’s findings.’

The Crown Prosecution Service previously ruled out any criminal prosecution.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw.