Police officer ‘deeply upset’ after ‘bloodthirsty’ biting attacker released from jail early

A POLICE officer has told of her ‘deep upset’ at finding out a man who bit her in a ‘bloodthirsty’ attack was released ‘seven months’ into a 28-month jail term.

PC Danielle Ruzewicz was permanently scarred by Brett Ferre when he bit her as she went to assist him as he was injured at the play park in Harbour View, Portchester.

The Fareham response and patrol officer found out at a shift briefing that Ferre, of Windmill Grove, Paulsgrove, had been released.

The News understands he is under home detention curfew, meaning he was released ahead of the usual half-way point of his jail sentence.

In a statement, PC Ruzewicz said: ‘I’m deeply upset at learning of Brett Ferre’s early release and the way I found out was not how a victim should be treated.

‘That’s not how I would treat victims that I look after.

‘I’ve raised my concerns with John Apter who is dealing with this on my behalf.’

Mr Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, said the release was an ‘insult’.

As reported, PC Ruzewicz was with a colleague when she tried to restrain Ferre, who bit her ‘mimicking a wild animal,’ the judge said.

Ferre admitted causing grievous bodily harm last year at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 15. He was on bail before sentencing.

A judge said Ferre would serve ‘up to one half before being released on licence’.

Victims of serious crimes where an offender is jailed for a year or more are informed of release if they have signed up to a victim contact scheme.

The officer did not do so, The News understands.

Mr Apter said: ‘Here you have an officer who was so badly bitten by this animal that she’s scarred for life.

‘The original sentence imposed wasn’t enough in my opinion but for him to be released after such a short time in prison is an insult, not only to Danielle Ruzewicz, but an insult to justice.’

He said how she found out ‘adds insult to injury’ and added: ‘The criminal justice service should hold its head in shame and they owe this officer an apology and explanation as to why this has happened.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We are committed to officer safety and ensuring officers, and staff, are given the support they need. Should there be any concern that we have not looked after our own officers and staff in the best way possible we will look at ways we could do this better in future.’

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: ‘Assaults against emergency workers are abhorrent.’