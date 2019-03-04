Police officer hit by car on A3 carriageway while attending two-vehicle crash

A POLICE officer dealing with a two-car crash on the A3 was hit by a third car, police have confirmed today.

Officers shut the carriageway for around seven hours yesterday after the 44-year-old on-duty Hampshire police officer suffered a serious leg injury.

He had been called to deal with a separate crash between a silver BMW and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Just minutes later the officer was hit by a red Kia Picanto while he was in the carriageway.

Three other people, thought to be in the other vehicles, suffered minor injuries.

The severity of the incident closed the B2070 Buriton junction, northbound.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 9.14am on Sunday 3 March to a report of a road traffic collision on the A3 near Petersfield.

‘The incident took place on the northbound carriageway.

‘Two vehicles – a silver BMW and a silver Vauxhall Corsa – were involved in separate single vehicle collisions at the same location.

‘Shortly afterwards, a red Kia Picanto was in collision with a 44-year-old man in the carriageway.

‘The man sustained a serious but not life-threatening leg injury and was taken to hospital.

‘Three other people sustained minor injuries.

‘The carriageway was closed until around 4pm while investigations took place.

‘Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44190075607.’