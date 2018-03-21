Police on the hunt after attempted bicycle robbery

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted bike robbery in Lee-on-the-Solent earlier this week.

In Broom Way at 9.15pm on Tuesday, March 20, a 15-year-old boy was threatened by a teenager who attempted to take his bike.

The victim cycled off unhurt.

Police are looking for a boy around the age of 16 or 17, with blonde hair who was wearing a navy blue jacket on the evening of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180104953.