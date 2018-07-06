Police patrols in bid to tackle modern slavery

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE police have joined national efforts to crack down on modern slavery.

Officers from the county’s joint operations unit with Thames Valley Police have been carrying out marine duties in support of the National Crime Agency campaign.

On Monday and Tuesday, July 2 and 3, officers in two boats ran checks and patrols and spoke to crews of 11 vessels entering Eastney and Chichester Harbours.

No issues were found with any of the boats – six of which sailed in from outside the UK.

On dry land, uniformed neighbourhood policing officers met members of the public to raise awareness of the issue of modern slavery – at marinas including Langstone and Northney.

The activity was also supported by intelligence and investigations officers, the National Crime Agency, Border Force and colleagues from Sussex Police.

To report suspicious activity in confidence, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

​​​​​​Visit modernslaverypartnership.org.uk