DETECTIVES investigating child sexual exploitation in Rotherham have arrested 40 people over the past two months.

The 38 men and two women were questioned following allegations made by 13 victims about sexual abuse against them between 1997 and 2015, the National Crime Agency said.

The arrests are part of the ongoing Operation Stovewood investigation.

An NCA spokeswoman said the people arrested are aged between 29 and 53 and are from Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds, Dewsbury, and Maidstone in Kent.

All have been bailed or released under investigation pending further inquiries.

