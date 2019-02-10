Police publish list of 12 crimes ‘of note’ committed on Hayling Island in January 

POLICE have published details of a dozen reported crimes ‘of note’ which occurred throughout January.

The report highlights 12 incidents on Hayling Island – including three burglaries, two thefts, four counts of criminal damage, two drug offences and two road crimes.

Among them, four people were arrested after a Tournerbury Lane address was broken into and two vehicles were stolen between 2am and 5.30am on January 27.

Earlier in the month a car was found with damage on its roof in St Mary’s Road – leading officers to believe someone walked on it between 10pm on January 4 and 4pm on January 5.

