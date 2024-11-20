Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried police have reissued an appeal to find a missing man with two more images being circulated.

Neil Trevatt, 60, from Southsea, disappeared last Sunday (November 17) at roughly 12.30pm. He was last seen in the Alverstone Road and Carisbrooke Road area of Southsea.

Police said Neil was wearing a navy blue and light blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a grey beanie and black trainers when he went missing. “He is described as: white, 6ft 1ins, of slim build, with dark receding hair and wears glasses,” they added.

“Neil also has links to the Enfield area of London. Together with his family we are concerned for his welfare.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is urging anyone who knows where he is to call 999 immediately with the corresponding reference number.

They said: “If you think you’ve seen Neil since he went missing or think you might know where he is, please contact us as soon as possible on 999 quoting 44240503287.”